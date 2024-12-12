The search and rescue operation was completed in Zaporizhzhia. 11 people died as a result of the Russian attack

In Zaporizhzhia, an emergency rescue operation was completed after the attack of the Russian Federation on December 10. It lasted almost two days.

11 people died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the Russian attack

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, 11 people died as a result of the attack.

It became known about the last death in the afternoon of December 12.

It is also known about 22 wounded, including a 5-year-old girl.

The search and rescue operation lasted more than 46 hours. All this time, employees of the State Emergency Service, police officers, dog handlers, paramedics, and psychologists worked at the site of the enemy attack. During this time, citizens filed 120 claims about property damage.

On December 10, the Russian invaders hit Zaporozhye

On December 10, the Russians attacked Zaporizhia. The occupiers destroyed a private clinic and damaged nearby buildings.

As of this evening, 4 people were killed and 21 people, including one child, were injured in the attack on a private clinic.

As of the morning of December 11, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 6. Later, the number of victims increased to 8.

In the evening of December 10, rescuers freed 2 women from the rubble. They independently called the Rescue Service line and reported their location.