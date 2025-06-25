Russian invaders in the occupied left-bank Kherson region are setting fire to their own positions, sabotaging the implementation of combat missions. Partisans from the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH have learned about this.

ATESH investigated cases of sabotage of command orders by the Russian occupiers

Agents of the ATESH movement from the servicemen of the 205th Brigade of the Russian Army shared information about the intention of the personnel of the 1st Battalion to set deliberate fires in their positions.

The reason is an attempt to reach the command by sabotaging orders.

These actions are not isolated incidents, but a direct consequence of chaos, fatigue, and degradation of discipline in the unit.

More and more servicemen are expressing dissatisfaction with the working methods of Brigadier General Eduard Shandura, who does not spare personnel, throwing people into "meat" assaults, thinking only about his own benefit and career prospects. Share

Our agents also found that the current situation in the 205th brigade is far from new. The story of the brigade commander "Scythian", who beat the personnel and then received a promotion to the General Staff, is still fresh in memory. Exhaustion, apathy and lack of reaction to systemic problems only aggravate the situation.

ATESH continues to record and transmit such information to Ukrainian forces. Every case of self-sabotage is a signal: the enemy is collapsing. And we will do everything to accelerate this process.