Russian occupiers inflicted the largest-ever blow on the Ivano-Frankivsk region — consequences
Russian occupiers inflicted the largest-ever blow on the Ivano-Frankivsk region — consequences

State Emergency Service
Frankivsk region
Russia launched a combined strike on Ivano-Frankivsk and the region on the night of July 21. Four people were injured in the attack.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers launched a severe combined strike on Ivano-Frankivsk region, leading to injuries and damages.
  • Fires broke out in residential buildings, private houses, garages, cars, and production facilities in various settlements of the region.
  • Quick response from rescuers helped extinguish fires and prevent further damages.

Russia attacked the Frankivsk region: what are the consequences?

According to rescuers, a fire broke out in a two-story private house in the Ivano-Frankivsk community, and it has been extinguished. Other residential buildings in this community were also damaged.

Four people were injured, including a child.

A fire broke out in an outbuilding in the Horodenkivska territorial community of Kolomyia district, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

Ivano-Frankivsk region

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsynkiv, showed the consequences of the air attack on the city community.

In Ivano-Frankivsk itself, garages and cars in an open parking lot caught fire, the fire area was 220 sq. m. Production and warehouse premises with an area of 300 sq. m. were also on fire.

