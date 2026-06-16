Russian occupiers killed 3 people in Nikopol

On June 16, three civilians were killed in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of an attack by a Russian FPV drone.
Points of attention
- Law enforcement is working to identify the third deceased person while a 39-year-old man was injured and will receive outpatient treatment.
- The attack also extended to the Synelnyky district, where Russians damaged an apartment building and cars in the Shakhtarska community, highlighting the destructive impact of the assault.
Russia's attack on Nikopol on June 16 — what are the consequences?
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration (ODA) Oleksandr Ganzha made a statement on this occasion.
According to Ganzha, the Russian invaders used an FPV drone to hit people walking along the road.
This hostile attack ended the lives of a mother and son — an 87-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man.
Last night, Russian occupiers attacked two areas of the Dnipro region with drones and artillery more than 10 times.
In the Synelnyky district, Russians attacked the Shakhtarska community. An apartment building and cars were damaged.
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