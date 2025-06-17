Russian occupiers massively attacked Kherson UAVs — more than 10 injured

The Russians have changed their tactics in using drones in Kherson. Since the morning of June 17, the invaders have been massively attacking the Dnipro district of the city with UAVs.

Russia attacked Kherson with drones: what is known

There is particular danger in the area of Dnipro Market, Myru and Kulyk Streets.

In just one hour, at least eleven people were injured by drone attacks there. All of them are receiving necessary medical care.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

We are taking all necessary measures to counter enemy UAVs and adapting to the enemy's new tactics. This takes time. Alexander Prokudin Head of the Kherson OVA

Prokudin urged Kherson residents not to go out in this area unless absolutely necessary and to protect themselves.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.