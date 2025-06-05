Watch: Russian aviation completely destroyed the Kherson regional administration building

On the morning of June 4, Russia bombed the Kherson OVA building, which was half-destroyed. After that, the center of Kherson was shelled with artillery. And in the afternoon, the occupiers dropped FAB-1500 on the city, completely destroying the administrative building.
Points of attention
- Russian aviation conducted an airstrike on the Kherson regional administration, completely destroying the building.
- The Russian propagandists' claims of targeting a command post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were debunked as the building was empty after earlier strikes.
- The Kherson OVA building was bombed and destroyed, prompting concerns about civilian casualties and the disregard of civilian infrastructure.
Russia destroyed the Kherson OVA building
At around 3:30 p.m., the enemy bombed the Kherson OVA building and destroyed it.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.
The monitoring channel “Mykolaivsky Vanyok” noted that this airstrike had no military value.
Later, Russian propagandists boasted online that they had dropped a FAB-1500 on this building: supposedly it was a command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, the Kherson OVA had long been empty after the first Russian strikes.
