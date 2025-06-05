Watch: Russian aviation completely destroyed the Kherson regional administration building
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Russian aviation completely destroyed the Kherson regional administration building

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Kherson OVA
Читати українською

On the morning of June 4, Russia bombed the Kherson OVA building, which was half-destroyed. After that, the center of Kherson was shelled with artillery. And in the afternoon, the occupiers dropped FAB-1500 on the city, completely destroying the administrative building.

Points of attention

  • Russian aviation conducted an airstrike on the Kherson regional administration, completely destroying the building.
  • The Russian propagandists' claims of targeting a command post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were debunked as the building was empty after earlier strikes.
  • The Kherson OVA building was bombed and destroyed, prompting concerns about civilian casualties and the disregard of civilian infrastructure.

Russia destroyed the Kherson OVA building

At around 3:30 p.m., the enemy bombed the Kherson OVA building and destroyed it.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Russians destroyed the Kherson Regional State Administration building. We are clarifying information about the victims.

Alexander Prokudin

Alexander Prokudin

Head of the Kherson OVA

Kherson

The monitoring channel “Mykolaivsky Vanyok” noted that this airstrike had no military value.

Later, Russian propagandists boasted online that they had dropped a FAB-1500 on this building: supposedly it was a command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, the Kherson OVA had long been empty after the first Russian strikes.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army attacked a bus in Kherson — there are casualties
Kherson OVA
What is known about the new Russian attack on Kherson?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Kherson with artillery — two civilians were killed
Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office
artillery
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian aviation dropped 4 KABs on the center of Kherson — the number of victims has increased
Kherson OVA
Kherson

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?