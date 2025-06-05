Watch: Russian aviation completely destroyed the Kherson regional administration building

On the morning of June 4, Russia bombed the Kherson OVA building, which was half-destroyed. After that, the center of Kherson was shelled with artillery. And in the afternoon, the occupiers dropped FAB-1500 on the city, completely destroying the administrative building.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Russians destroyed the Kherson Regional State Administration building. We are clarifying information about the victims. Alexander Prokudin Head of the Kherson OVA

The monitoring channel “Mykolaivsky Vanyok” noted that this airstrike had no military value.

Later, Russian propagandists boasted online that they had dropped a FAB-1500 on this building: supposedly it was a command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, the Kherson OVA had long been empty after the first Russian strikes.