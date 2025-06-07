Russians killed a couple in Kherson

On the night of June 7, Kherson was again attacked by Russian occupiers. According to the latest data, the attack killed two civilians, injured two more, and damaged residential buildings.
Points of attention
- Search and rescue operations were conducted in Lutsk after a night attack, where two bodies were recovered and 30 people were injured.
- The situation in Kherson remains tense, with authorities providing updates on the extent of the damage and casualties caused by the Russian aggression.
What is known about the situation in Kherson?
The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, as well as the Kherson OVA, spoke about the situation in the city and region.
According to Prokudin, residential buildings came under enemy fire — two high-rise buildings were damaged.
Moreover, it is indicated that on the morning of June 7, the Russian army launched a drone strike on a civilian car in the Dnipro district of the city.
According to the latest reports, two people were injured in the attack.
It is also worth noting that search and rescue operations have been completed in Lutsk after the Russian night attack on June 6.
Two bodies were found under the rubble of a collapsed nine-story building. A total of 30 people were injured.
