The Russian military allegedly killed a civilian man after occupying the village of Novooleksiiivka, which is located near the town of Selidove. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers committed a shocking war crime by killing a civilian man near Selidovo village.
- The incident occurred after the occupation of the village of Novooleksiiivka, sparking investigations to identify the victim and hold the perpetrators accountable.
- The killing of a civilian and the reported shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops are serious violations of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.
- The Ombudsman has alerted the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, urging swift intervention to address these acts of cruelty and halt Russian aggression.
- It is crucial for the international community to respond promptly to such atrocities to prevent further human rights violations and uphold global peace and security.
The occupiers killed a civilian near Selidovо
On November 11, one of the Telegram channels published information about the murder of a civilian by Russian terrorists in the Pokrovsky district.
According to the media, the crime took place after the occupation of the village of Novooleksiiivka, which is located near the city of Selidove. The published photos show a man's body lying on the road not far from destroyed private houses.
Lubinets reacted to the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers of the Russia
Russian troops probably shot at least two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war. It happened in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Prisoners of war must always be protected, in particular from acts of violence. Instead, Russia once again committed a war crime, which is a serious violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.
The Ombudsman reported that he had already sent letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross with a request to intervene in the situation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-