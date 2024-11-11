Russian occupiers shot a civilian man near Selidovo
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian occupiers shot a civilian man near Selidovo

Office of the Prosecutor General
near Selidovо
Читати українською

The Russian military allegedly killed a civilian man after occupying the village of Novooleksiiivka, which is located near the town of Selidove. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers committed a shocking war crime by killing a civilian man near Selidovo village.
  • The incident occurred after the occupation of the village of Novooleksiiivka, sparking investigations to identify the victim and hold the perpetrators accountable.
  • The killing of a civilian and the reported shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops are serious violations of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.
  • The Ombudsman has alerted the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, urging swift intervention to address these acts of cruelty and halt Russian aggression.
  • It is crucial for the international community to respond promptly to such atrocities to prevent further human rights violations and uphold global peace and security.

The occupiers killed a civilian near Selidovо

On November 11, one of the Telegram channels published information about the murder of a civilian by Russian terrorists in the Pokrovsky district.

According to the media, the crime took place after the occupation of the village of Novooleksiiivka, which is located near the city of Selidove. The published photos show a man's body lying on the road not far from destroyed private houses.

Currently, urgent investigative actions and investigative measures are being carried out to verify information, establish all the circumstances of the event and identify the victim of the occupiers.

Lubinets reacted to the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers of the Russia

Russian troops probably shot at least two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war. It happened in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Prisoners of war must always be protected, in particular from acts of violence. Instead, Russia once again committed a war crime, which is a serious violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.

The Ombudsman reported that he had already sent letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross with a request to intervene in the situation.

He also called on the international community to immediately react to this act of cruelty in order to stop Russian aggression.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian soldiers shot 6 captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Pokrovsky direction
Office of the Prosecutor General
The Russians continue to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lubinets reacted to the shooting of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier by the Russian occupiers
Dmytro Lubinets
Ukrainian soldier
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian soldiers shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna
Dmytro Lubinets
Russian soldiers shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?