Russian occupiers shot a civilian man near Selidovo

The Russian military allegedly killed a civilian man after occupying the village of Novooleksiiivka, which is located near the town of Selidove. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

On November 11, one of the Telegram channels published information about the murder of a civilian by Russian terrorists in the Pokrovsky district.

According to the media, the crime took place after the occupation of the village of Novooleksiiivka, which is located near the city of Selidove. The published photos show a man's body lying on the road not far from destroyed private houses.

Currently, urgent investigative actions and investigative measures are being carried out to verify information, establish all the circumstances of the event and identify the victim of the occupiers. Share

Lubinets reacted to the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers of the Russia

Russian troops probably shot at least two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war. It happened in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Prisoners of war must always be protected, in particular from acts of violence. Instead, Russia once again committed a war crime, which is a serious violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.

The Ombudsman reported that he had already sent letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross with a request to intervene in the situation.