Russian occupiers strike Kharkiv region — 5 civilians killed
Ukraine
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
On July 29, new shelling by the Russian army killed at least five civilians in the Kharkiv region. In addition, local authorities confirmed that three more citizens were injured.

Points of attention

  • The attack targeted the village of Novoplatonivka and led to a fire in a local store, as well as a private house in the village of Pisky-Radkivski.
  • The tragic incident underscores the ongoing conflict in the region and the continuous threat posed by the Russian occupation forces.

Russia's new attack on the Kharkiv region — first details

The Kharkiv Oblast police, as well as the head of the OVA, Oleg Synegubov, are reporting on the situation in the region.

Police officers claim that on July 29, at around 10:38 a.m., the Russian army struck, according to preliminary data, with a multiple launch rocket system at the village of Novoplatonivka, Borivskyi territorial community, Izyumskyi district.

After that, a fire broke out in a local store — its area is currently being determined.

Five civilians were killed as a result of the shelling, and three more were injured to varying degrees of severity.

An investigative and operational team, explosives technicians, and forensic experts are currently working at the scene of the enemy attack.

According to law enforcement officials, they are documenting another war crime by the Russian invaders and collecting evidence.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, also reported that a private house is on fire in the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Borivska community, as a result of shelling.

Information about the victims is currently being clarified.

