Russian offensive in Kharkiv region: Expert shared three scenarios of events

In the north of Kharkiv region, fighting continues in two areas. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have organised a defence system and brought reserves to this part of the frontline. Fighting is currently ongoing in the area.

How the Russian army's offensive on Kharkiv may develop?

In the area of four settlements, especially around the village of Strilecha. This is one direction. The second is the city of Vovchansk and the village of Hatyshche. Since yesterday morning, the enemy has been using its artillery and armoured vehicles to advance in these areas. In addition, Vovchansk was struck by multiple rocket launchers. Thanks to such actions, they partially advanced, where intense fighting is still going on, said Lieutenant General Ihor Romanenko, founder of the Let's Close the Skies of Ukraine charity fund. Share

According to Romanenko, the approach of the Russian occupiers is not new. The lieutenant general believes that there are three possible scenarios.

Strategically, the enemy can create a group that does not currently exist. I emphasise this. In order to conduct active operations against Kharkiv itself as a city and a defence stronghold in this area. To do this, the occupiers need somewhere between 150,000 personnel, weapons and equipment. If they are gathering reserves somewhere, they are not there yet, he stressed. Share

The second option is that the Russian Federation plans to create a buffer zone in the border area and push Ukrainian troops away from the Russian border as far as possible. To do this, the enemy needs several tens of thousands of troops. In total, Russia currently has 55,000 troops in this area.

Romanenko believes that the Russians are most likely to implement the third option. It is about conducting reconnaissance by combat, with armoured vehicles, with individual units. After all, Russia wants to identify weaknesses in the Ukrainian defence and try to take offensive actions in these areas.

For this purpose, they have this level of forces and means. This is where the fighting is taking place now. Their goal is to draw the forces and means of the Defence Forces away from the areas where intense fighting is taking place, in the east and south. That is, the purpose of such actions of the enemy is obvious from a military point of view, and the prospects will be clear in the next few days, Romanenko said. Share

Situation in the Kharkiv region

On 10 May, Russian troops attempted to break through the border in the Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to repel the attack, but the fighting continues.

At the same time, Russian troops are not only trying to enter Ukraine using subversive reconnaissance groups, but are also shelling not only Ukrainian positions but also settlements neighbouring the border using guaided aerial bombs and artillery. In particular, evacuations are currently underway from Vovchansk and villages.

It should be noted that, according to the Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synyehubov, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv due to Russia's intensification of activity in the border areas.