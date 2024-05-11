Russian offensive in Kharkiv region: Expert shared three scenarios of events

In the north of Kharkiv region, fighting continues in two areas. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have organised a defence system and brought reserves to this part of the frontline. Fighting is currently ongoing in the area.
How the Russian army's offensive on Kharkiv may develop?
According to Romanenko, the approach of the Russian occupiers is not new. The lieutenant general believes that there are three possible scenarios.
The second option is that the Russian Federation plans to create a buffer zone in the border area and push Ukrainian troops away from the Russian border as far as possible. To do this, the enemy needs several tens of thousands of troops. In total, Russia currently has 55,000 troops in this area.
Romanenko believes that the Russians are most likely to implement the third option. It is about conducting reconnaissance by combat, with armoured vehicles, with individual units. After all, Russia wants to identify weaknesses in the Ukrainian defence and try to take offensive actions in these areas.
Situation in the Kharkiv region
On 10 May, Russian troops attempted to break through the border in the Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to repel the attack, but the fighting continues.
At the same time, Russian troops are not only trying to enter Ukraine using subversive reconnaissance groups, but are also shelling not only Ukrainian positions but also settlements neighbouring the border using guaided aerial bombs and artillery. In particular, evacuations are currently underway from Vovchansk and villages.
It should be noted that, according to the Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synyehubov, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv due to Russia's intensification of activity in the border areas.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-