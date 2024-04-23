Russian oppositionist describes possible scenarios for overthrow of Putin's regime: details
Category
World
Publication date

Russian oppositionist describes possible scenarios for overthrow of Putin's regime: details

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Channel 24

According to the Russian oppositionist and writer Rostislav Murzagulov, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has long since turned into a "lame duck" in the Kremlin, which they have long wanted to get rid of.

Putin may lose power in Russia

Rostislav Murzagulov draws attention to the fact that the popularity rating of the Russian dictator in the aggressor country continues to fall steadily.

According to the oppositionist's data, which he receives from people deep in Russia, namely from regions where such upheavals as the flooding in the Orenburg region are taking place, Putin has long since lost control of the situation in the country.

He unleashed more than one war of aggression, which cannot be justified by anything. This is where all his problems come from. If he makes a few more mistakes, his own elite can get rid of him, or radical decisions will be made by the Russian opposition, which is ready for this, Rostislav Murzagulov predicts.

There are people in Putin's circle who want to eliminate him

According to the oppositionist, finding people who reason within the Russian elite is still possible.

Western leaders should dialogue with them to begin more actively shaking up the situation in the aggressor country.

According to Murzagulov, if one of Putin's henchmen decides to betray him, this should be exploited.

Putin is fed up with everyone — not only the Russian population, but also the elites. There are a number of oligarchs who are profiting from this war. Putin does not attract new people to him, so he is surrounded by a very narrow circle, which consists of about 200 people — from the entire country of 150 million people. Therefore, the rest of the Russians are not interested in continued wars, — the oppositionist noted.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia launches propaganda campaign against France after Macron's statements on Ukraine
Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Analysts warn about Putin's plans before US aid arrives in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US senator welcomes approval of foreign aid to Ukraine, calling it a message to world's dictators
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?