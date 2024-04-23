According to the Russian oppositionist and writer Rostislav Murzagulov, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has long since turned into a "lame duck" in the Kremlin, which they have long wanted to get rid of.

Putin may lose power in Russia

Rostislav Murzagulov draws attention to the fact that the popularity rating of the Russian dictator in the aggressor country continues to fall steadily.

According to the oppositionist's data, which he receives from people deep in Russia, namely from regions where such upheavals as the flooding in the Orenburg region are taking place, Putin has long since lost control of the situation in the country.

He unleashed more than one war of aggression, which cannot be justified by anything. This is where all his problems come from. If he makes a few more mistakes, his own elite can get rid of him, or radical decisions will be made by the Russian opposition, which is ready for this, Rostislav Murzagulov predicts. Share

There are people in Putin's circle who want to eliminate him

According to the oppositionist, finding people who reason within the Russian elite is still possible.

Western leaders should dialogue with them to begin more actively shaking up the situation in the aggressor country.

According to Murzagulov, if one of Putin's henchmen decides to betray him, this should be exploited.