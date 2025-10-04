On October 4, the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation was attacked not only by the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, but also by the Russian rebel movement Chernaya Iskra.
Points of attention
- The attack on one of Russia's largest refineries underscores the escalating tensions and conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
- The ongoing disruptions to the refinery's operations signal a potential destabilization of Russia's oil industry and economy.
Russian rebels are actively helping Ukraine
New details of the successful operation were shared by the SSO soldiers:
SSO soldiers draw attention to the fact that an enterprise important to the Kremlin is on fire for the third time this year.
What is important to understand is that the successful operation was possible thanks to clear coordination and planning between Ukrainian defenders and Russian rebels.
Local residents and the Russian authorities reported loud explosions and a fire at the Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery.
It is worth noting that this is one of the enemy's largest and most critical enterprises, with a capacity of 20.1 million tons of oil per year.
This hostile facility is actively engaged in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, and other petroleum products.
