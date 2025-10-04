Russian rebels join attack on one of Russia's largest refineries
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian rebels join attack on one of Russia's largest refineries

AFU Special Operations Forces
Russian rebels are actively helping Ukraine
Читати українською

On October 4, the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation was attacked not only by the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, but also by the Russian rebel movement Chernaya Iskra.

Points of attention

  • The attack on one of Russia's largest refineries underscores the escalating tensions and conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
  • The ongoing disruptions to the refinery's operations signal a potential destabilization of Russia's oil industry and economy.

Russian rebels are actively helping Ukraine

New details of the successful operation were shared by the SSO soldiers:

On the night of October 4, Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with the insurgent movement in the Russian Federation "Chernaya Iskra", struck the LAB-LABS installations (a facility for the production of linear alkylbenzenes and linear alkylaromatic sulfonates) and ELOU-AVT-6 (a facility for the removal of water, salt and primary processing of oil) at the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Leningrad region of Russia.

SSO soldiers draw attention to the fact that an enterprise important to the Kremlin is on fire for the third time this year.

What is important to understand is that the successful operation was possible thanks to clear coordination and planning between Ukrainian defenders and Russian rebels.

Local residents and the Russian authorities reported loud explosions and a fire at the Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery.

It is worth noting that this is one of the enemy's largest and most critical enterprises, with a capacity of 20.1 million tons of oil per year.

This hostile facility is actively engaged in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, and other petroleum products.

Ukraine's special operations forces continue to multiply the foci of cracks leading to a complete breakdown of the enemy.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The SSO revealed the details of the operation to destroy the Russian ship
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSOs report new achievement
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China is helping Russia strike at Ukraine
China has joined Russia's war crimes
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Putin is enjoying himself." Kyslytsia embarrassed the West
Kyslytsia voiced his position

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?