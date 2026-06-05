Russian shaheed attacks gas station in Kherson region, 5 people injured

On the afternoon of June 5, Russian troops struck a gas station in the Kherson region, injuring 5 people.

Occupiers attacked a gas station in Chornobayivska community with a shaheed: there are casualties

This is reported by the Kherson OVA.

At around 1:00 PM, a Russian drone attacked a gas station in the Chornobayvska community. Share

It is noted that a 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a drone. The woman has a mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral trauma, and shrapnel wounds to her face and leg.

A 56-year-old woman was also injured, she was diagnosed with a mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral injury, and a shrapnel wound to the head.

The condition of both victims is moderate.

Later it became known that there were already five victims, said the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudinyu.

Two injured men are in serious condition. Both were diagnosed with blast and closed head injuries, acubarotraumas, and shrapnel wounds. One of the injured also suffered a traumatic amputation of his leg. Medics are doing everything possible to save their lives. Share

The other victims — a 60-year-old man and women aged 35 and 56 — are in moderate condition. They are receiving the necessary medical care.