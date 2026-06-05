Russian shaheed attacks gas station in Kherson region, 5 people injured

On the afternoon of June 5, Russian troops struck a gas station in the Kherson region, injuring 5 people.
Points of attention
- A Russian drone attack on a gas station in the Kherson region resulted in injuries to 5 individuals.
- The victims, including women and men, suffered from moderate to severe traumatic injuries such as mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral trauma, shrapnel wounds, and amputation.
Occupiers attacked a gas station in Chornobayivska community with a shaheed: there are casualties
This is reported by the Kherson OVA.
It is noted that a 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a drone. The woman has a mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral trauma, and shrapnel wounds to her face and leg.
A 56-year-old woman was also injured, she was diagnosed with a mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral injury, and a shrapnel wound to the head.
The condition of both victims is moderate.
Later it became known that there were already five victims, said the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudinyu.
The other victims — a 60-year-old man and women aged 35 and 56 — are in moderate condition. They are receiving the necessary medical care.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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