Russian shaheed attacks gas station in Kherson region, 5 people injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian shaheed attacks gas station in Kherson region, 5 people injured

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
shaheed
Читати українською

On the afternoon of June 5, Russian troops struck a gas station in the Kherson region, injuring 5 people.

Points of attention

  • A Russian drone attack on a gas station in the Kherson region resulted in injuries to 5 individuals.
  • The victims, including women and men, suffered from moderate to severe traumatic injuries such as mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral trauma, shrapnel wounds, and amputation.

Occupiers attacked a gas station in Chornobayivska community with a shaheed: there are casualties

This is reported by the Kherson OVA.

At around 1:00 PM, a Russian drone attacked a gas station in the Chornobayvska community.

It is noted that a 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a drone. The woman has a mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral trauma, and shrapnel wounds to her face and leg.

A 56-year-old woman was also injured, she was diagnosed with a mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral injury, and a shrapnel wound to the head.

The condition of both victims is moderate.

Later it became known that there were already five victims, said the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudinyu.

Two injured men are in serious condition. Both were diagnosed with blast and closed head injuries, acubarotraumas, and shrapnel wounds. One of the injured also suffered a traumatic amputation of his leg. Medics are doing everything possible to save their lives.

The other victims — a 60-year-old man and women aged 35 and 56 — are in moderate condition. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The occupiers fired MLRS at a playground in Kherson — one person was killed and one was injured
Kherson OVA
Kherson
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively shelled the Kherson region — 5 dead and 19 injured
Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office
Russia massively shelled the Kherson region — 5 dead and 19 injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers killed 7 people in Kherson, Kyiv and Dnipro regions
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Ukraine on June 4-5

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?