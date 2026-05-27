The occupiers fired MLRS at a playground in Kherson — one person was killed and one was injured

Russian troops fired multiple rocket launchers at the Korabelny district of Kherson. A playground where parents and children were resting was hit by enemy fire.
Points of attention
- Russian troops targeted a playground in Kherson with multiple rocket launchers, leading to tragic casualties.
- A 36-year-old woman and her two young daughters were among the injured individuals, suffering mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds.
Russia killed the father of a large family in Kherson
This was reported by the head of the city military administration, Yaroslav Shanko.
The invaders struck the city around 5:30 p.m.
A 36-year-old woman and her two daughters, ages six and three, were injured in the enemy shelling. They suffered mine-explosive injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds. All three are under medical supervision.
Later, Shanko informed that as a result of the enemy strike, a man received injuries incompatible with life.
Later, it became known about another victim as a result of today's Russian shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson.
A 50-year-old man suffered explosive and closed head injuries, concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the leg.
The ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital in moderate condition.
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