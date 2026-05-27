The occupiers fired MLRS at a playground in Kherson — one person was killed and one was injured

Russian troops fired multiple rocket launchers at the Korabelny district of Kherson. A playground where parents and children were resting was hit by enemy fire.

Russia killed the father of a large family in Kherson

This was reported by the head of the city military administration, Yaroslav Shanko.

The invaders struck the city around 5:30 p.m.

A 36-year-old woman and her two daughters, ages six and three, were injured in the enemy shelling. They suffered mine-explosive injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds. All three are under medical supervision.

Later, Shanko informed that as a result of the enemy strike, a man received injuries incompatible with life.

According to preliminary information, Russian terrorists killed the father of a family that is currently hospitalized — a mother with two young daughters. Share

Later, it became known about another victim as a result of today's Russian shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson.

A 50-year-old man suffered explosive and closed head injuries, concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the leg.

The ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital in moderate condition.