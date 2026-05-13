Russian shaheed hit high-rise building in Ivano-Frankivsk — there are injuries
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian shaheed hit high-rise building in Ivano-Frankivsk — there are injuries

Ivano-Frankivsk
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a Russian drone hit a residential building on the afternoon of May 13.

Points of attention

  • Russian drone hits a residential building in Ivano-Frankivsk, causing a fire and injuries.
  • Victims of the attack are receiving medical care, with injuries reported as minor.
  • Local authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident as the danger persists in the area.

Russia attacked a high-rise building in Ivano-Frankivsk

This was announced by Ivano-Frankivsk City Mayor Ruslan Marcinkiv.

Unfortunately, there is a hit in a residential building. We are clarifying the circumstances.

He added that the danger continues.

According to local Telegram channels, a house is on fire in Frankivsk after being hit by an enemy drone.

Rescuers have already arrived at the scene.

Later, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, reported that there were injuries as a result of a Russian drone hitting a residential building.

She added that according to preliminary information, the injuries of the victims are not serious, and people are being provided with medical assistance.

And the mayor recorded a video message regarding the terrorist attack by the Russian Federation.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A person died in the Rivne region as a result of a morning attack by the Russia
Rivne region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — 2 people killed in Rivne region
Consequences of Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 13

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?