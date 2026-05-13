Russian shaheed hit high-rise building in Ivano-Frankivsk — there are injuries

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a Russian drone hit a residential building on the afternoon of May 13.
Points of attention
- Russian drone hits a residential building in Ivano-Frankivsk, causing a fire and injuries.
- Victims of the attack are receiving medical care, with injuries reported as minor.
- Local authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident as the danger persists in the area.
Russia attacked a high-rise building in Ivano-Frankivsk
This was announced by Ivano-Frankivsk City Mayor Ruslan Marcinkiv.
Unfortunately, there is a hit in a residential building. We are clarifying the circumstances.
He added that the danger continues.
Rescuers have already arrived at the scene.
Later, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, reported that there were injuries as a result of a Russian drone hitting a residential building.
She added that according to preliminary information, the injuries of the victims are not serious, and people are being provided with medical assistance.
And the mayor recorded a video message regarding the terrorist attack by the Russian Federation.
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