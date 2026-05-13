Russian shaheed hit high-rise building in Ivano-Frankivsk — there are injuries

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a Russian drone hit a residential building on the afternoon of May 13.

Russia attacked a high-rise building in Ivano-Frankivsk

This was announced by Ivano-Frankivsk City Mayor Ruslan Marcinkiv.

Unfortunately, there is a hit in a residential building. We are clarifying the circumstances.

He added that the danger continues.

According to local Telegram channels, a house is on fire in Frankivsk after being hit by an enemy drone. Share

Rescuers have already arrived at the scene.

Later, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, reported that there were injuries as a result of a Russian drone hitting a residential building.

She added that according to preliminary information, the injuries of the victims are not serious, and people are being provided with medical assistance.

And the mayor recorded a video message regarding the terrorist attack by the Russian Federation.