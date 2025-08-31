Russian soldier shot a civilian in Donetsk region — video evidence
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian soldier shot a civilian in Donetsk region — video evidence

What is known about the new war crime of the Russians
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports that on August 28, 2025, a Russian occupier killed a civilian in Novoekonomichesky with an automatic weapon. An investigation into another war crime has already been launched.

Points of attention

  • The primary objective of the ongoing investigative actions is to identify both the deceased victim and the Russian invader responsible for the crime.
  • This tragic event underscores the need for justice and accountability in cases of war crimes committed against innocent civilians.

What is known about the new war crime of the Russians

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office discovered a video in one of the Telegram channels documenting another war crime by Russian invaders against peaceful Ukrainians.

As the investigation managed to find out, on August 28, 2025, in the village of Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsky District, a Russian occupier hid behind the garage of a private household.

After a Russian soldier noticed a man in the yard, he fired a aimed shot and killed the civilian with an automatic weapon.

Information on the fact of a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations. Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, investigators of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions are conducting a pre-trial investigation.

In addition, it is reported that urgent investigative (search) actions are currently underway.

The main goal is to identify the deceased and the Russian invader involved in the commission of the specified crime.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers cut off Russian "claws" near Dobropillya
How is the situation developing near Dopropille?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU announced the total failure of the new offensive of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff analyzed the “successes” of the Russians at the front
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is considering a strange new plan for Ukraine and Russia
Trump is tired of peacemaking efforts

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?