Russian soldier shot a civilian in Donetsk region — video evidence

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports that on August 28, 2025, a Russian occupier killed a civilian in Novoekonomichesky with an automatic weapon. An investigation into another war crime has already been launched.

What is known about the new war crime of the Russians

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office discovered a video in one of the Telegram channels documenting another war crime by Russian invaders against peaceful Ukrainians.

As the investigation managed to find out, on August 28, 2025, in the village of Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsky District, a Russian occupier hid behind the garage of a private household.

After a Russian soldier noticed a man in the yard, he fired a aimed shot and killed the civilian with an automatic weapon.

Information on the fact of a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations. Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, investigators of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions are conducting a pre-trial investigation. Share

In addition, it is reported that urgent investigative (search) actions are currently underway.