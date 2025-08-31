Russian soldier shot a civilian in Donetsk region — video evidence

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports that on August 28, 2025, a Russian occupier killed a civilian in Novoekonomichesky with an automatic weapon. An investigation into another war crime has already been launched.
Points of attention
- The primary objective of the ongoing investigative actions is to identify both the deceased victim and the Russian invader responsible for the crime.
- This tragic event underscores the need for justice and accountability in cases of war crimes committed against innocent civilians.
What is known about the new war crime of the Russians
The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office discovered a video in one of the Telegram channels documenting another war crime by Russian invaders against peaceful Ukrainians.
As the investigation managed to find out, on August 28, 2025, in the village of Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsky District, a Russian occupier hid behind the garage of a private household.
After a Russian soldier noticed a man in the yard, he fired a aimed shot and killed the civilian with an automatic weapon.
In addition, it is reported that urgent investigative (search) actions are currently underway.
The main goal is to identify the deceased and the Russian invader involved in the commission of the specified crime.
