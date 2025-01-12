Russian soldiers disguised themselves as civilians in Toretsk — this is a war crime

Ukrainian military recorded another crime by the occupiers in Toretsk, Donetsk region. Such actions have become a common practice for Russian troops.
Points of attention
- The Ministry of Defense has been informed of the facts of another violation by the Russian troops in Toretsk.
- Using civilian images for camouflage is a common practice of the Russian occupiers.
- This tactic creates difficulties for the Ukrainian military, as enemy forces try to divert attention away from themselves.
- Ukrainian defenders are actively defending their positions in various directions, despite the invaders' attempted attacks.
- The latest data on combat operations at the front indicate the activity of enemy armed formations and the need to strengthen the defense strategy.
In Toretsk, Russian occupiers change into civilian clothes
According to the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, aerial reconnaissance units of the "Gyurza" unit of the 28th brigade recorded violations of the rules of warfare by the Russian military.
In Toretsk, occupiers were spotted engaging in movement and reconnaissance and sabotage activities, disguised for camouflage.
However, this still complicates the work of our soldiers. After all, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not "shoot at everything that moves," as the occupiers do.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 184 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
In the Kupyansk direction, 18 attacks by the invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Golubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zagryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the invaders attacked the positions of our defenders 23 times. They tried to penetrate our defenses near Zeleny Gay, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terni, Zarechny, Hryhorivka, and in the Serebryansky forest.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made 27 attempts to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky over the past day.
In the Toretsk direction, over the past day, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders six times in the Toretsk and Diliivka areas.
In the operational zone in Kursk, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled 18 attacks by Russian invaders over the past 24 hours, one battle has not stopped and is still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft have carried out six strikes, using seven anti-aircraft missiles, on the territory of the Russian Federation.
