Russian soldiers disguised themselves as civilians in Toretsk — this is a war crime

Ukrainian military recorded another crime by the occupiers in Toretsk, Donetsk region. Such actions have become a common practice for Russian troops.

In Toretsk, Russian occupiers change into civilian clothes

According to the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, aerial reconnaissance units of the "Gyurza" unit of the 28th brigade recorded violations of the rules of warfare by the Russian military.

In Toretsk, occupiers were spotted engaging in movement and reconnaissance and sabotage activities, disguised for camouflage.

In this way, the enemy infantry tries to divert attention from themselves. However, they are given away by their uniforms, behavior, and sometimes even weapons, the Ukrainian military noted. Share

However, this still complicates the work of our soldiers. After all, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not "shoot at everything that moves," as the occupiers do.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 184 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, 18 attacks by the invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Golubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zagryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders attacked the positions of our defenders 23 times. They tried to penetrate our defenses near Zeleny Gay, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terni, Zarechny, Hryhorivka, and in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made 27 attempts to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky over the past day.

In the Toretsk direction, over the past day, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders six times in the Toretsk and Diliivka areas.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 77 offensive actions of the aggressor. The enemy actively used aviation, storming Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Baranivka, Elizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Zvirovo, Novoandreivka, Uspenivka, Slovianka and Kostiantynopolske. Share