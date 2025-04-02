Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. The number of casualties has increased sharply
Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. The number of casualties has increased sharply

Kryvyi Rih
Source:  Oleksandr Vilkul

As of 7:27 p.m., 4 people were killed and 14 injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kryvyi Rok. The enemy launched a ballistic missile at the city.

Points of attention

  • Four people died and 14 were injured in a Russian shelling incident in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.
  • The President of Ukraine called for international intervention to halt Moscow's military actions and terrorism in the region.
  • Damage to power lines and buildings in Kryvyi Rih left 1,900 consumers without electricity, with restoration efforts currently ongoing.

The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased sharply

Unfortunately, four people died. All civilians. Condolences to their families and loved ones... - said the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Vilkul.

He also reported 14 injuries.

Another 14 people were injured, including two children — an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. Eleven injured, including an 8-year-old boy in serious condition, were taken to the hospital. 10 of the injured are in moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the injured and fighting for their lives.

Oleksandr Vilkul

Oleksandr Vilkul

Mayor of Kryvyi Rih

A large fire broke out at the scene of the impact. All emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene. The fire has now been extinguished. The emergency rescue operation is ongoing.

Died in Kryvyi Rih

As a result of the impact, 8 apartment buildings were damaged. Power lines were broken, 1,900 consumers were left without electricity, and restoration work is currently underway. The consequences are still being clarified. All necessary utilities have been involved in the elimination of the consequences.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russia's terror against civilians in Kryvyi Rih.

Targeted Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. All necessary services are on site, eliminating the consequences of the shelling and helping people. There are victims. They are being provided with medical assistance. As of now, it is known that four people, unfortunately, were killed in this strike. All of the dead are civilians. My condolences to their families and loved ones.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that such Russian attacks on Ukraine can only be stopped by putting sufficient pressure on Moscow, "on the Russian system, so that they are forced to abandon war and terror, and this depends on partners - on America, on Europe, on others in the world."

