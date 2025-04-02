Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. The number of casualties has increased sharply

As of 7:27 p.m., 4 people were killed and 14 injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kryvyi Rok. The enemy launched a ballistic missile at the city.
Points of attention
- Four people died and 14 were injured in a Russian shelling incident in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.
- The President of Ukraine called for international intervention to halt Moscow's military actions and terrorism in the region.
- Damage to power lines and buildings in Kryvyi Rih left 1,900 consumers without electricity, with restoration efforts currently ongoing.
The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased sharply
Unfortunately, four people died. All civilians. Condolences to their families and loved ones... - said the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Vilkul.
He also reported 14 injuries.
A large fire broke out at the scene of the impact. All emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene. The fire has now been extinguished. The emergency rescue operation is ongoing.
As a result of the impact, 8 apartment buildings were damaged. Power lines were broken, 1,900 consumers were left without electricity, and restoration work is currently underway. The consequences are still being clarified. All necessary utilities have been involved in the elimination of the consequences.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russia's terror against civilians in Kryvyi Rih.
Zelensky noted that such Russian attacks on Ukraine can only be stopped by putting sufficient pressure on Moscow, "on the Russian system, so that they are forced to abandon war and terror, and this depends on partners - on America, on Europe, on others in the world."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-