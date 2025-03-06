Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. Zelenskyy responded to the shelling of a hotel with foreign volunteers

In Kryvyi Rih, before the attack, volunteers from one of the humanitarian organizations — citizens of Ukraine, the United States, and Britain — checked into a hotel.
Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's shelling of a hotel in Kryvyi Rih
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, commenting on the ballistic missile strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, which killed four people and injured more than 30.
He thanked everyone who is on duty, at work, in service, and who is saving people these nights and days.
I thank the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Police, doctors, in particular the emergency workers, and everyone whose work affects people's lives. And we must not let up on the pressure on Russia to stop this war and terror against life.
On March 7, a day of mourning will be declared in Kryvyi Rih for the victims of the hostile terrorist attack.
