Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. Zelenskyy responded to the shelling of a hotel with foreign volunteers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. Zelenskyy responded to the shelling of a hotel with foreign volunteers

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Kryvyi Rih
Читати українською

In Kryvyi Rih, before the attack, volunteers from one of the humanitarian organizations — citizens of Ukraine, the United States, and Britain — checked into a hotel.

Points of attention

  • Russian strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih leaves four people dead and over 30 injured, involving volunteers from various countries.
  • President Zelenskyy expresses condolences to the families of the deceased and emphasizes the need to exert pressure on Russia to end the conflict.
  • The ongoing rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih involves multiple services providing necessary assistance to the victims.

Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's shelling of a hotel in Kryvyi Rih

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, commenting on the ballistic missile strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, which killed four people and injured more than 30.

The rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih at the site of the Russian missile strike lasted all night. Ballistics were typical of a regular hotel. Just before the strike, volunteers from a humanitarian organization checked into the hotel — citizens of Ukraine, the United States, and Britain. They survived because they managed to get out of their rooms. But, unfortunately, four people were killed in the strike. My condolences to their families and loved ones. In total, more than 30 people were injured, all of whom received the necessary assistance. Many civilian facilities around the hotel were damaged by the strike. Rescuers are still working at the scene — all services.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He thanked everyone who is on duty, at work, in service, and who is saving people these nights and days.

I thank the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Police, doctors, in particular the emergency workers, and everyone whose work affects people's lives. And we must not let up on the pressure on Russia to stop this war and terror against life.

On March 7, a day of mourning will be declared in Kryvyi Rih for the victims of the hostile terrorist attack.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. Two people died, 5 more were injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
The Russian army attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. Two people died, 5 more were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. The number of victims has increased rapidly
State Emergency Service
Kryvyi Rih
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacks hotel in Kryvyi Rih with missile — 3 killed, many injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Kryvyi Rih

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?