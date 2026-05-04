Russian strike on Merefa — number of dead and wounded increases

The death toll from the Russian strike on the town of Merefa in the Kharkiv region on the morning of May 4 has risen to five, with 19 injured.

Russia kills 5 people in Merefа with Iskander missile

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on May 4 at around 9:35 a.m., the Russian armed forces launched a missile strike on the town of Merefa, Kharkiv region. A hit on the road surface was recorded. Three women and two men were killed.

As Valeria Chirina, a spokeswoman for the regional prosecutor's office, told the agency, four people died at the scene of the attack, and a seriously injured woman died shortly after in the hospital.

Another 19 people were injured or suffered acute stress reactions.

According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, the dead were men aged 50 and 63 and women aged 74, 41, and 52.

Four of the injured are hospitalized in serious condition, Sinegubov reported, another 12 people suffered moderate blast injuries, other victims have acute stress reactions, and people are still seeking medical help. Share

The attack damaged residential buildings, utility rooms, shops, a restaurant, service station premises, and vehicles.