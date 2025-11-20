Russian strike on Ternopil high-rise building — SES reveals details of rescue of 20-year-old man

In Ternopil, 20-year-old Bohdan was pulled alive from under the rubble of a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian strike.

A real miracle: a 20-year-old man was rescued from the rubble of a house in Ternopil

The State Emergency Service provided details of the search and rescue operation.

According to Denis Karpenko, an employee of the Main Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service, rescuers climbed to the ninth floor of the building using a ladder truck.

During the "minute of silence", the State Emergency Service heard the voice of a person calling for help from under the ruins.

My colleagues and I determined the location of the voice, established contact with the victim, and began digging up the ruins. We kept in constant contact with him because he was constantly nervous and screaming. I tried to calm him down, saying: "Don't be nervous, don't waste your energy, because there is a lot of rubble above you that needs to be cleared. Be patient and wait, we will definitely save you." Share

Six rescuers worked to save Bohdan. The young man miraculously survived. He was found in the kitchen near the refrigerator compartment.

He was also pinned down with a kitchen chair, he was lying in a fetal position, his arms out in front of him, there was very little space to breathe. His right arm was crushed by the chair. We applied a tourniquet and continued the rescue operation.

According to Bohdan's sister Maryana, when the flight arrived, the guy was in an apartment on the 9th floor — now it is completely destroyed.

The victim is currently in the hospital, where doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance. Bohdan was diagnosed with significant fractures and bruises.

A multi-story building was destroyed in Ternopil by a Russian attack on the morning of November 19. According to preliminary data from the Air Force, it was hit by an X-101 missile.

The strike in the city killed at least 26 Ukrainians, including three children. More than 90 residents were injured. Share

Rescue operations are ongoing. People are still being searched for under the rubble.