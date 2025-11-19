Russian strike on Ternopil. Х-101 cruise missiles contained foreign components
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian strike on Ternopil. Х-101 cruise missiles contained foreign components

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia hit Ternopil
Читати українською

Apartment buildings in the city of Ternopil were hit by Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from strategic aircraft: 6 Tu-95MS (based at Olenya airfield), 4 Tu-160MS (based at Engels and Ukrainka airfields). The launch areas are Vologda and Astrakhan regions of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • The city of Ternopil was targeted by Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from strategic aircraft, containing foreign components from countries like the USA, China, Taiwan, Germany, and the Netherlands.
  • Law enforcement officers are investigating the terrorist act by Russia and examining the wreckage to document the use of these foreign-manufactured parts in the attack on civilian population of Ukraine.
  • Debris from a missile has been identified, revealing the use of Kh-101 missiles manufactured in the fourth quarter of 2025, raising concerns about international cooperation and sanctions against Russia.

Russia hit Ternopil high-rise buildings with missiles with foreign parts

Law enforcement officers are currently examining the wreckage of Russian cruise missiles to establish and document another terrorist act by the Russians against the civilian population of Ukraine.

According to reliable data, which has been provided to partners more than once, the Russian Kh-101 cruise missile contains components and accessories manufactured by companies, in particular, from the USA, China, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, and others.

Ternopil after the Russian attack

As of 4:00 p.m., debris from one of the cruise missiles that hit the nine-story building on November 19, 2025, has been found and identified. This is a Kh-101 missile manufactured in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Tragedies like the one in Ternopil today could have been avoided if Russia had not found an opportunity to circumvent the sanctions already announced against the terrorist state.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked Ternopil — one person was killed and 3 others were injured
State Emergency Service
The Russian Federation attacked Ternopil — one person was killed and 3 others were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
9 people killed in Russian attack on Ternopil
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy responded to the new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Ternopil — 19 people reported dead
The situation in Ternopil — the latest details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?