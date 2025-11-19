Russian strike on Ternopil. Х-101 cruise missiles contained foreign components

Apartment buildings in the city of Ternopil were hit by Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from strategic aircraft: 6 Tu-95MS (based at Olenya airfield), 4 Tu-160MS (based at Engels and Ukrainka airfields). The launch areas are Vologda and Astrakhan regions of the Russian Federation.
Russia hit Ternopil high-rise buildings with missiles with foreign parts
Law enforcement officers are currently examining the wreckage of Russian cruise missiles to establish and document another terrorist act by the Russians against the civilian population of Ukraine.
According to reliable data, which has been provided to partners more than once, the Russian Kh-101 cruise missile contains components and accessories manufactured by companies, in particular, from the USA, China, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, and others.
As of 4:00 p.m., debris from one of the cruise missiles that hit the nine-story building on November 19, 2025, has been found and identified. This is a Kh-101 missile manufactured in the fourth quarter of 2025.
