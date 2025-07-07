Russian strike on Zaporizhia — number of casualties increased

In Zaporizhia, 20 people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on the morning of July 7.

Russian drone strike on Zaporizhia: number of casualties increases

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

The number of victims of the enemy attack has increased to 17 people.

Four people were hospitalized. Eleven received emergency medical care. Two more people are undergoing tests.

Previously, the regional police reported 14 injured.

On July 7, the enemy carried out another massive shelling of Zaporizhia using UAVs. According to preliminary information, 14 citizens were injured as a result of the drone attack. Share

Law enforcement officials reported that the attack damaged houses, civilian infrastructure, a university building and dormitories, as well as citizens' vehicles.

Zaporizhia after the Russian strike

Police paramedics and medical workers are providing assistance to victims at the scene of the accident. Investigation and operational teams, employees of the State Emergency Service, and municipal utilities are also working.

The National Police reported that there are already 20 injured.

As of 15:10, 20 injured citizens aged 19 to 84 are known. Share

Russian troops launched four strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhia regional CCC and SP, and servicemen of the security company were injured.

Today, the enemy launched 4 strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhia regional CCC and SP. The victims were servicemen of the security company. Those who were transferred from combat units according to the conclusions of the VLK. Those who fought with the occupiers on the front line.

Two servicemen were hospitalized in moderate condition.