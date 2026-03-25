Russian suicide bombers attack Kharkiv — 9 citizens injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian suicide bombers attack Kharkiv — 9 citizens injured

Igor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Читати українською

The number of casualties from Russian strikes on Kharkiv on the afternoon of March 25 has risen to 9.

Points of attention

  • Russian suicide bombers carried out attacks in Kharkiv on March 25, resulting in 9 citizens being injured and causing significant material damage.
  • Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported on the consequences of the attacks by the Shaheeds in the Kholodnohirsk and Novobavarsk districts, where fires and destruction occurred.

Russia strikes Kharkiv with shaheeds: there are casualties

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported on the consequences of the attacks by the Shaheeds on the Kholodnohirsk and Novobavarsk districts.

In the first case, a strike near a residential building. Cars caught fire: nine were damaged, three were completely destroyed. Windows in apartments were broken. There were casualties. In the second, a strike on the territory of the private sector. The gas network was damaged, and the roof of the house caught fire. Windows in several private and apartment buildings were broken. There were also casualties.

Igor Terekhov

Igor Terekhov

Mayor of Kharkiv

Initially, Terekhov announced that four people were injured.

Later it became known that the number of victims had increased.

The remains of a Russian martyr in Kharkiv

The number of injured has increased to nine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv — number of casualties increases
Igor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, killing 6 people
Igor Terekhov
Russia's attack on Kharkiv on March 7 — what are the consequences?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Kharkiv and Kramatorsk — one man killed, 10 civilians injured
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russia's attacks on Kharkiv and Kramatorsk - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?