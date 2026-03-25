Russian suicide bombers attack Kharkiv — 9 citizens injured

The number of casualties from Russian strikes on Kharkiv on the afternoon of March 25 has risen to 9.
Points of attention
- Russian suicide bombers carried out attacks in Kharkiv on March 25, resulting in 9 citizens being injured and causing significant material damage.
- Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported on the consequences of the attacks by the Shaheeds in the Kholodnohirsk and Novobavarsk districts, where fires and destruction occurred.
Russia strikes Kharkiv with shaheeds: there are casualties
Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported on the consequences of the attacks by the Shaheeds on the Kholodnohirsk and Novobavarsk districts.
Initially, Terekhov announced that four people were injured.
Later it became known that the number of victims had increased.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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