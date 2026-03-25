Russian suicide bombers attack Kharkiv — 9 citizens injured

The number of casualties from Russian strikes on Kharkiv on the afternoon of March 25 has risen to 9.

Russia strikes Kharkiv with shaheeds: there are casualties

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported on the consequences of the attacks by the Shaheeds on the Kholodnohirsk and Novobavarsk districts.

In the first case, a strike near a residential building. Cars caught fire: nine were damaged, three were completely destroyed. Windows in apartments were broken. There were casualties. In the second, a strike on the territory of the private sector. The gas network was damaged, and the roof of the house caught fire. Windows in several private and apartment buildings were broken. There were also casualties. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

Initially, Terekhov announced that four people were injured.

Later it became known that the number of victims had increased.

The remains of a Russian martyr in Kharkiv