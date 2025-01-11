Russian tanker accident. Fuel oil stains reached Yalta — video

On January 10, fuel oil from Russian tankers that sank in the Sea of Azov was spotted in Yalta.

Yalta resort in occupied Crimea contaminated with fuel oil

Fuel oil stains have reached Yalta. The Ministry of Emergencies of the aggressor country is increasing its presence in the annexed Crimea.

Fuel oil pollution was detected on the coast in Kerch, Yevpatoria, Saksky, Chornomorsky, Leninsky districts, and on Tuzla Island, the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

In total, the length of the polluted coastline of the annexed Crimea was 16 km.

734 people and 134 pieces of equipment were involved in cleaning up the contaminated areas. Share

Crimean coast polluted with fuel oil from Russian tankers

As noted by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, satellite monitoring revealed the spread of fuel oil near the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea as a result of the accident of Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov.

Sentinel-1 satellite monitoring on January 4 revealed pollution in the form of oil slicks measuring 2 km² near the city of Feodosia and 0.25 km² near Cape Takil.

Probable effects of pollution were detected between the settlements of Partenit and Sudak.

Already on January 5, satellite images confirmed the spread of fuel oil stains along the southern coast of Crimea. Near Sevastopol and Kachi, fuel oil stains measuring 15 km long were discovered.

The total area of the contaminated territory near the coast of Crimea is currently 1,000 km².

A bird contaminated with fuel oil in Crimea