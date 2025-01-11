Russian tanker accident. Fuel oil stains reached Yalta — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian tanker accident. Fuel oil stains reached Yalta — video

Yalta
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On January 10, fuel oil from Russian tankers that sank in the Sea of Azov was spotted in Yalta.

Points of attention

  • Fuel oil from Russian tankers that sank in the Sea of Azov has contaminated Yalta, posing a serious threat to the region's ecology.
  • Satellite monitoring revealed the spread of fuel oil along the coast of occupied Crimea, leading to the death of dolphins and the contamination of birds.
  • Cleanup efforts involving 734 people and 134 pieces of equipment are underway to mitigate the pollution along the 16 km polluted coastline in Crimea.
  • The spread of fuel oil stains along the southern coast of Crimea is alarming, with the contaminated territory near the coast currently measuring 1,000 km².
  • The Ministry of Environment emphasizes the significant threat to the ecosystem of the region due to the fuel oil contamination caused by the accident.

Yalta resort in occupied Crimea contaminated with fuel oil

Fuel oil stains have reached Yalta. The Ministry of Emergencies of the aggressor country is increasing its presence in the annexed Crimea.

Fuel oil pollution was detected on the coast in Kerch, Yevpatoria, Saksky, Chornomorsky, Leninsky districts, and on Tuzla Island, the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

In total, the length of the polluted coastline of the annexed Crimea was 16 km.

734 people and 134 pieces of equipment were involved in cleaning up the contaminated areas.

Crimean coast polluted with fuel oil from Russian tankers

As noted by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, satellite monitoring revealed the spread of fuel oil near the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea as a result of the accident of Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov.

Sentinel-1 satellite monitoring on January 4 revealed pollution in the form of oil slicks measuring 2 km² near the city of Feodosia and 0.25 km² near Cape Takil.

Probable effects of pollution were detected between the settlements of Partenit and Sudak.

Already on January 5, satellite images confirmed the spread of fuel oil stains along the southern coast of Crimea. Near Sevastopol and Kachi, fuel oil stains measuring 15 km long were discovered.

The total area of the contaminated territory near the coast of Crimea is currently 1,000 km².

A bird contaminated with fuel oil in Crimea

Contaminated birds were found in the areas of Laspi, Balaklava Bay, Sevastopol, Yevpatoria, Koktebel, Alushta and Gurzuf. The death of 61 dolphins was also noted. The main pollution of the coast and sea waters is currently caused by the redistribution of fuel oil that entered the water during the accident, under the influence of currents and wind. A significant amount of fuel oil reached the southern and southwestern coast of Crimea, creating a serious threat to the ecosystem of the region, the Ministry of Environment emphasizes.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian tanker accident. Areas contaminated with oil products found again in Crimea
Crimea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian tanker accident. Fuel oil pollution spreads in occupied Crimea
Consequences of fuel oil pollution in Crimea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian tanker accident in the Sea of Azov. Fuel oil may reach the coast of Odessa and Mykolaiv
Oil pollution

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?