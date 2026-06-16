Russian Tatneft imposes restrictions on gasoline and diesel sales
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Economics
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Russian Tatneft imposes restrictions on gasoline and diesel sales

Gasoline and diesel fuel shortage in Russia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

As reported by Russian opposition media, one of the largest Russian oil companies, Tatneft, has imposed restrictions on the sale of gasoline and diesel fuel at its gas stations in a number of regions of Russia.

Points of attention

  • Concerns arise as the reasons for these restrictions are not publicly disclosed, leading to speculation about the impact on the fuel supply chain in Russia.
  • It is important for consumers to stay informed about the ongoing fuel shortage situation and potential developments affecting fuel availability.

Gasoline and diesel fuel shortage in Russia

According to Fontanka , the Tatneft gas station network introduced limits on fuel sales in many regions of its presence from June 12–13.

These are the following restrictions:

  • up to 20 liters of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline per car;

  • up to 40 liters of diesel fuel for individuals;

  • in some cases up to 200 liters of diesel for legal entities.

Residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tatarstan, Nizhny Novgorod, Voronezh, Udmurtia, Cheboksary, Ulyanovsk, as well as a number of other regions faced such limits.

Among the reasons cited by experts and the media are fuel supply disruptions and the consequences of drone attacks on Russian refineries and logistics infrastructure.

"I was at three gas stations yesterday. So far, only Tatneft has this. At Gazprom and Rosneft, they fill you up with as much as you want," said one of the eyewitnesses.

What is important to understand is that there is still no official information about the reasons for the restrictions in the Tatneft gas station network.

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