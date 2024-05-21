Russian top general Popov arrested on fraud suspicion

Major General Ivan Popov, an ex-commander of the 58th Army of the Russian Armed Forces, was arrested on suspicion of fraud.

The motion to investigate and arrest Popov was considered in the 235th Garrison Military Court. The agency's interlocutor did not provide other details.

Russian media writes that the major general was arrested on May 17 for fraud committed by an organized group or on a large scale (Chapter 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code). The FSB Military Counterintelligence Department is handling the case; initially, the investigation was conducted against Popov's deputy.

Two more are involved in the case—a businessman from the Krasnodar Territory and an officer of the Southern Military District. The defendants' losses are claimed to be over 100 million rubles.

According to the version of the investigation cited by Russian media, Popov sold about two thousand tons of metal products, which were intended for the construction of fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the major general during his service led the defense.

In addition, journalist Yihal Levin also commented on this.

Russian media reports that the ex-commander of the 58th Army, Major General Ivan Popov, was arrested on fraud charges. This is the same general who spoke with fervent criticism of the Russian command in 2023, tried not to silence the problems at the front, advocated for the rotation of Russian troops and threatened to bring all these problems directly to Putin. It is believed that Gerasimov himself removed him from the post of commander of the 58th Army at that time, he writes. Share

A Russian official was arrested for a meme about "roosters"

The head of the Uzbek community, "Vatandosh" Usman Baratov, was arrested in the Russian Federation. Because of the meme on social networks, a criminal case was opened against him for "inciting hatred or enmity". The picture from the official shows a rooster with the phrase: "F**k you, not eggs! Bring back the "roosters" from the front!"

The head of the Uzbek community "Vatandosh" is suspected by the Russian law enforcement system of "inciting hatred or enmity" because of the picture he posted in Odnoklasnyky. It depicts a rooster with the phrase: "F*ck you, not eggs! Bring back the "roosters" from the front!"

The meme offended the soldiers, and they reported it to the Investigative Committee. Baratov stated that this is "a satirical photo of chickens that has nothing to do with the images of the members of the SMO."

Baratov did not admit guilt. Linguistic and computer-technical expertise was appointed in the case.