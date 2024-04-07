Russian troops are using new tactics in the Krynky district of the Kherson region, AFU official says

On the left bank of the Dnipro near the village of Krynkyin the Kherson region, Russian troops tried to change their tactics.

New tactics of the Russian Federation in Krynky

The head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalya Humenyuk, reported on the situation in the Krynky district during the telethon.

There, the enemy was trying new tactics. The other day, you could see in the reports of the General Staff that there were significant numbers of assaults up to 16, they were trying to choose tactics that would be effective for them. Natalya Humenyuk Head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces

She added that the occupiers created a large number of small assault groups, which, using the "cockroach method", tried to attack the armed forces' bridgehead from different sides, but were unsuccessful.

All assaults were repulsed. Now the occupiers have again switched to more stable and familiar tactics — 6 assaults in the past day, which were also unsuccessful, — Humenyuk said. Share

The situation in Krynky

The defense forces of the South reported the day before that on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region, the enemy had become more active, increasing the number of daily assault groups to 16.

Having suffered losses, [the Russians] habitually retreated. Share

Over the past day, the flight of 228 reconnaissance drones has been recorded in the operational zone, and in recent days there has been an increase in them by almost 20%.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, also announced the day before that Russian troops are trying to dislodge Ukrainian troops from the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Krynky district of the Kherson region.