Russian troops attacked Donetsk region — two people died

Russian troops shelled the town of Rodynske in Donetsk region. Two people were killed as a result of the shelling.

Russia once again shelled the Donetsk region

As noted, the Russian occupiers launched a targeted strike on the city of Rodynske, located in the Donetsk region.

Two people were killed. The shelling caused a fire, damaging three residential buildings and a company. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

The head of the OVA also noted that the occupiers shelled a number of settlements in the region. In particular, one person was injured in an attack in the city of Pokrovsk.

What is known about the consequences of the massive drone attack by the Russian army on Ukraine?

It is noted that as a result of a massive nighttime drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, a fire broke out at an enterprise in Kharkiv, and in Kyiv, a fire broke out on the territory of a museum of vintage cars.

In Odessa, high-rise buildings were damaged, and power went out in Uman.

At around 00:35 in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, a Russian Shahed hit a gas pipe. A large-scale fire broke out at the site of the hit, covering an area of 1,500 square meters. Production facilities were burning.

In the Kyiv district of the city, as a result of the shooting down, the wreckage of a "Geran-2" type drone was discovered in an open area. The region was also not without consequences. In the Rohansk community, 4 private houses were damaged as a result of the fall of the "Shaheda". 2 people were injured: a 62-year-old woman, a 66-year-old man.

The Russian army also struck a residential sector of Chernihiv with drones.

According to the head of the OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, homes and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.