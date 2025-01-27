Russian army attacks enterprise in Nikopol, 5 people injured

On the morning of January 27, Russian troops shelled Nikopol. The shelling damaged an industrial enterprise.
Russia attacked Nikopol again
As reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, the Russian army has been terrorizing Nikopol since morning.
Five men aged 30 to 39 were injured as a result of the artillery shelling, all of whom were hospitalized.
The shelling also caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers. The industrial enterprise was damaged.
The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, as of 9:00 a.m., the destruction of 57 Shahed attack drones and other drones in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions has been confirmed.
"39 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location without negative consequences."
The Russian strike damaged infrastructure facilities, apartment buildings, and private homes in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kyiv regions.
The attack was carried out from Russian territory — from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
