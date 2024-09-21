The Russian army targeted a car with a drone in Nikopol — a woman and a child were killed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army targeted a car with a drone in Nikopol — a woman and a child were killed

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
car
Читати українською

On September 21, Russian troops hit a car with a kamikaze drone in Nikopol. Two people died and two were injured. Among the dead is a child.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army attacked a car in Nikopol with a drone. There were four people in the car.
  • A 12-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman died.
  • A man and a four-year-old child were injured and hospitalized.
  • The girl is in serious condition.

The Russian army targeted a car in Nikopol with a drone

There were four people in the car, including two minor children.

All were injured after the drone strike, and a 12-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were fatally injured.

A 25-year-old man and a four-year-old child were injured. The girl is in serious condition.

Inhumans shot a kamikaze drone at a car in which there were people.

The victims were hospitalized. The child is "difficult". All the necessary medical assistance is provided to both of them.

Sergey Lysak

Sergey Lysak

Head of the Dniprovska OVA

Russian troops shell the Dnipropetrovsk region

On September 21, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district about two dozen times. In addition to the district center, the following communities were hit:

  • Mirivska;

  • Chervonogrihorivska;

  • Pokrovska;

  • Marganetska

Eight private houses, a gas station, three commercial buildings, a utility company, and three garages were damaged by the Russian attacks. Gas stoves, power lines and several cars were damaged.

A rocket attack on the night of September 21 in Kryvyi Rih took the lives of three people — a 12-year-old boy, a 75-year-old woman, and a 79-year-old woman.

Three people were injured. They were hospitalized, now they are in a moderate condition.

After the rocket attack, two houses were destroyed, and about 20 others were injured. A school, a garage and a car were mutilated.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones — there are wounded
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Air Force of the AFU shot down a Russian missile in the Dnipropetrovsk region
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia hit an educational institution in Dnipro with a missile. He is wounded
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
missile

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?