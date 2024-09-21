The Russian army targeted a car with a drone in Nikopol — a woman and a child were killed

On September 21, Russian troops hit a car with a kamikaze drone in Nikopol. Two people died and two were injured. Among the dead is a child.

The Russian army targeted a car in Nikopol with a drone

There were four people in the car, including two minor children.

All were injured after the drone strike, and a 12-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were fatally injured.

A 25-year-old man and a four-year-old child were injured. The girl is in serious condition.

Inhumans shot a kamikaze drone at a car in which there were people. The victims were hospitalized. The child is "difficult". All the necessary medical assistance is provided to both of them. Sergey Lysak Head of the Dniprovska OVA

Russian troops shell the Dnipropetrovsk region

On September 21, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district about two dozen times. In addition to the district center, the following communities were hit:

Mirivska;

Chervonogrihorivska;

Pokrovska;

Marganetska

Eight private houses, a gas station, three commercial buildings, a utility company, and three garages were damaged by the Russian attacks. Gas stoves, power lines and several cars were damaged.

A rocket attack on the night of September 21 in Kryvyi Rih took the lives of three people — a 12-year-old boy, a 75-year-old woman, and a 79-year-old woman.

Three people were injured. They were hospitalized, now they are in a moderate condition.

After the rocket attack, two houses were destroyed, and about 20 others were injured. A school, a garage and a car were mutilated.