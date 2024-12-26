The Russian army fired a drone at a market in Nikopol — injuring 6 people

Russian forces used a drone to attack the central market in Nikopol on December 26. The shelling resulted in many injuries.

What is known about the Russian shelling of Nikopol?

As noted, Russian troops struck the central market in Nikopol. Six people were injured — four women and two men.

Rescuers, together with ambulance doctors, promptly provided first aid to the victims and transported them to the hospital.

According to rescuers, commercial premises were significantly damaged.

Air defense forces shot down 20 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

As the military notes, on the night of December 26, 2024 (from 7:00 p.m. on December 25), the enemy attacked with the 31st "Shahed" strike UAV and drones of other types from the directions of Orel, Millerovo — the Russian Federation.

As of 08:30, the shooting down of 20 "Shahed" attack UAVs and drones of other types in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions was confirmed.

Due to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 11 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).