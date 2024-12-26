The Russian army fired a drone at a market in Nikopol — injuring 6 people

Russian forces used a drone to attack the central market in Nikopol on December 26. The shelling resulted in many injuries.
Points of attention
- The Russian army attacked the market in Nikopol with a drone, injuring 6 people, including 4 women and 2 men.
- Rescuers and medics promptly provided assistance to the victims and took them to the hospital for further treatment.
- Air defense forces managed to shoot down 20 enemy drones that were used during attacks on various regions of Ukraine.
- Active countermeasures by the Defense Forces caused locational losses for the enemy, and the shooting down of 11 simulator drones.
- Military anti-aircraft missile troops and other units successfully repelled air attacks by foreign drones over Ukraine.
What is known about the Russian shelling of Nikopol?
As noted, Russian troops struck the central market in Nikopol. Six people were injured — four women and two men.
Rescuers, together with ambulance doctors, promptly provided first aid to the victims and transported them to the hospital.
According to rescuers, commercial premises were significantly damaged.
Air defense forces shot down 20 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
As the military notes, on the night of December 26, 2024 (from 7:00 p.m. on December 25), the enemy attacked with the 31st "Shahed" strike UAV and drones of other types from the directions of Orel, Millerovo — the Russian Federation.
As of 08:30, the shooting down of 20 "Shahed" attack UAVs and drones of other types in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions was confirmed.
Due to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 11 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
