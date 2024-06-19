Russian troops trying to break through AFU's defence lines in Pokrovsk direction

Today, in the Pokrovsky direction, the occupiers have already made 13 attempts to break through the defense lines of the Armed Forces near Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovoy, Sokol and Novoselivka Pershoya.

The occupiers are powerfully storming the Pokrovsk direction

It is noted that units of the Defence Forces repulsed eight enemy attacks, and five more are ongoing. "Ukrainian soldiers are taking measures to prevent the Russian aggressor from advancing deep into our territory," the message said.

According to the General Staff, 42 combat clashes have already occurred since the day began. On the positions of our troops and populated areas, the enemy carried out six airstrikes by twelve anti-aircraft missiles, used 41 kamikaze drones and fired more than 600 shots.

It's also hot in the Kramatorsk direction — nine combat clashes have already occurred since the beginning of the day. It is said that our defenders repelled two attacks by the Russian occupiers near Nove and Klishchiivka. Seven clashes continue in the districts of Kalynyvka, Nove and Ivanivskyi.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers stormed unsuccessfully near the settlement of Lyptsi. The battle continues in the Vovchansk region.

According to the General Staff, four combat clashes are ongoing in the Kupiansk direction near Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Krugliakivka. The situation is under control.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders attacked the Defence Forces' positions near Grekivka, Nevske, and Terny five times. The situation is tense, and fighting is ongoing.

The enemy failed in the Kurakhove direction, attacking near Paraskoviivka. The tense situation remains in the Krasnohorivka area, where three clashes are ongoing.

Assault actions of the aggressor near Rivnopol were not successful in the Vremivka direction. Another attack continues near Urozhaine. It is noted that no loss of positions was allowed.

Also, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian units in the area of Mala Tokmachka in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prudniprovskyi direction, the invaders' attempt to dislodge our soldiers from the left bank of the Dnipro river ended unsuccessfully.

The General Staff also reported that on the night of June 19, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 21 combat drones of the "Shahed" type from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF) and Cape Chauda (TOT of Crimea).

As a result of the combat work of the units of the Defence Forces, 19 enemy drones were shot down in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.

What is known about the situation at the front

Over the past day, on June 18, the Russian invaders lost 1,130 people in Ukraine, and about 529,750 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Also, a lot of enemy equipment was destroyed last day, in particular, only 48 artillery systems (from the beginning of the full-scale invasion — 14007).

According to the General Staff, the enemy also lost 34 UAVs, 10 tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, four anti-aircraft vehicles, 54 units of automobile and special equipment and tankers last day.