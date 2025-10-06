Russian weapons contain hundreds of thousands of foreign components — Zelenskyy

In the fourth year of a full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation continues to receive foreign components for the manufacture of weapons.

Russian missiles and drones contain hundreds of thousands of foreign-made components

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, during the massive combined strike on Ukraine on the night of October 5, Russia used 549 weapons of mass destruction, which contained 102,785 foreign-made components. Share

These are companies from the USA, China, Taiwan, Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Netherlands.

Zelenskyy specified that the launched strike drones contained approximately 100,688 foreign components, the Iskanders had about 1,500, the Kinzhals had 192, and the Calibers had 405.

Companies in the United States manufacture converters for the X-101 missiles and Shahed/Geran drones, matrices for these UAVs and Kinzhal missiles, analog-to-digital converters for drones and missiles, and microelectronics for missiles. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He also emphasized that at least 50 microelectronics units in each Shahed are manufactured in China and Taiwan. Microcontrollers for UAVs are manufactured in Switzerland, microcomputers for flight control in the UK, optoisolators for cruise missiles in Japan, and switching connectors in Germany. In addition, Russia uses processors from the Netherlands and servo drives and bearings manufactured in the Republic of Korea.

The President announced that Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against those who help Russia and its war, and has also submitted proposals to partners to limit supply schemes.

This week, the G7 sanctions coordinators will meet, and we expect a systemic solution to ensure the effectiveness of sanctions.

He stressed that it is important to stop all schemes to circumvent sanctions, as "Russia uses every such scheme to continue the killings."