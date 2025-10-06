Russian weapons contain hundreds of thousands of foreign components — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian weapons contain hundreds of thousands of foreign components — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

In the fourth year of a full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation continues to receive foreign components for the manufacture of weapons.

Points of attention

  • Russian weapons consist of hundreds of thousands of foreign components sourced from various countries, as revealed by President Zelenskyy.
  • Ukraine is taking action by preparing new sanctions against those assisting Russia in its war efforts and is proposing limitations on supply channels.
  • The importance of a global, systematic solution to enhance the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia is highlighted by President Zelenskyy.

Russian missiles and drones contain hundreds of thousands of foreign-made components

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, during the massive combined strike on Ukraine on the night of October 5, Russia used 549 weapons of mass destruction, which contained 102,785 foreign-made components.

These are companies from the USA, China, Taiwan, Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Netherlands.

Zelenskyy specified that the launched strike drones contained approximately 100,688 foreign components, the Iskanders had about 1,500, the Kinzhals had 192, and the Calibers had 405.

Companies in the United States manufacture converters for the X-101 missiles and Shahed/Geran drones, matrices for these UAVs and Kinzhal missiles, analog-to-digital converters for drones and missiles, and microelectronics for missiles.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He also emphasized that at least 50 microelectronics units in each Shahed are manufactured in China and Taiwan. Microcontrollers for UAVs are manufactured in Switzerland, microcomputers for flight control in the UK, optoisolators for cruise missiles in Japan, and switching connectors in Germany. In addition, Russia uses processors from the Netherlands and servo drives and bearings manufactured in the Republic of Korea.

The President announced that Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against those who help Russia and its war, and has also submitted proposals to partners to limit supply schemes.

This week, the G7 sanctions coordinators will meet, and we expect a systemic solution to ensure the effectiveness of sanctions.

He stressed that it is important to stop all schemes to circumvent sanctions, as "Russia uses every such scheme to continue the killings."

"The world has the power to stop this," the head of state emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The DIU showed Kellogg Western components from Russian weapons destroyed in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Western components of Russian weapons — DIU presented evidence to foreign diplomats
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"They supply components for Russian missiles". Zelenskyy proposed imposing tough sanctions against violating companies
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?