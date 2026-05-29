Russians are preparing a new massive strike on Ukrainian cities and communities — Zelensky
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Ukraine
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Russians are preparing a new massive strike on Ukrainian cities and communities — Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky warned about Russia's plans
Читати українською

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, he received information from Ukrainian intelligence that Russia is preparing to carry out a new massive strike on peaceful cities and villages of our country. The exact date of the upcoming air strike is currently unknown.

Points of attention

  • Discussions on Ukraine's European integration and opening the first cluster are key priorities amidst escalating tensions in the region.
  • Zelensky emphasizes the vital need for unified responses from allies against Russian attacks, particularly in the provision of anti-ballistic missiles.

Zelensky warned about Russia's plans

As the Ukrainian leader noted, on May 29, he held talks with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to him for his condolences regarding the constant Russian air attacks.

I informed the Chancellor about our intelligence that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike on Ukrainian cities and communities. It is very important that there are joint responses from partners to these attacks, primarily in the supply of anti-ballistic missiles.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, the focus of the parties was the process of Ukraine's European integration — this issue was discussed in detail.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team hopes that the first cluster will be opened next month.

The president believes that this is fair, Ukrainians deserve it.

"I thank Austria for fully sharing this view. We also discussed our interaction within international organizations. I instructed the diplomatic team to work on relevant issues with Austrian colleagues at their level," Zelenskyy emphasized.

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