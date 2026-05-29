Russians are preparing a new massive strike on Ukrainian cities and communities — Zelensky

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, he received information from Ukrainian intelligence that Russia is preparing to carry out a new massive strike on peaceful cities and villages of our country. The exact date of the upcoming air strike is currently unknown.
Points of attention
- Discussions on Ukraine's European integration and opening the first cluster are key priorities amidst escalating tensions in the region.
- Zelensky emphasizes the vital need for unified responses from allies against Russian attacks, particularly in the provision of anti-ballistic missiles.
Zelensky warned about Russia's plans
As the Ukrainian leader noted, on May 29, he held talks with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to him for his condolences regarding the constant Russian air attacks.
In addition, the focus of the parties was the process of Ukraine's European integration — this issue was discussed in detail.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team hopes that the first cluster will be opened next month.
The president believes that this is fair, Ukrainians deserve it.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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