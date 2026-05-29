Russians are preparing a new massive strike on Ukrainian cities and communities — Zelensky

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, he received information from Ukrainian intelligence that Russia is preparing to carry out a new massive strike on peaceful cities and villages of our country. The exact date of the upcoming air strike is currently unknown.

Zelensky warned about Russia's plans

As the Ukrainian leader noted, on May 29, he held talks with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to him for his condolences regarding the constant Russian air attacks.

I informed the Chancellor about our intelligence that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike on Ukrainian cities and communities. It is very important that there are joint responses from partners to these attacks, primarily in the supply of anti-ballistic missiles. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the focus of the parties was the process of Ukraine's European integration — this issue was discussed in detail.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team hopes that the first cluster will be opened next month.

The president believes that this is fair, Ukrainians deserve it.