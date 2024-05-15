Russians attacked Dnipro on May 15, two killed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russians attacked Dnipro on May 15, two killed

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
shelling
Читати українською

On May 15, Russian troops shelled the Dnipro. The enemy attacked the infrastructure, and killed and wounded are being reported.

Russia attacked the Dnipro on May 15

The head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA , Serhiy Lysak, reported that the Russian attack damaged the infrastructure.

Also, according to the head of the RMA, previously, two people died.

There are wounded, their number, condition and other circumstances are being clarified, Lysak stated

The military was informed about a high-speed target in the direction of the Dnipro. Around 1:34 p.m., explosions rang out in Dnipro.

What is known about the Russian attack on Dnipro on April 19

On the night and morning of April 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones.

Air defence forces shot down 29 targets — two Kh-101/X-555 cruise missiles, 11 Kh-59/X-69 missiles and two Kh-22 missiles. Also, for the first time, the Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber was destroyed.

The Russian occupiers hit a residential building in Dnipro with a Kh-22 anti-ship missile.

In total, as a result of the Russian attack, three people were killed, 24 were injured. 12 people were rescued by units of the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, 51 people received help from psychologists. In total, 101 rescuers and 20 units of State Emergency Service equipment worked at the site of the missile strike.

On April 19, rocket attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region killed eight people, including two children, and injured 34 people, including one child.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on Apr.19: Death toll rises to 8, 29 injured
State Emergency Service
Dnipro after Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Emergency and rescue operations were completed in Dnipro. 3 people died in the city
State Emergency Service
Dnipro
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Dnipropetrovsk region. A person died
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnipropetrovsk region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?