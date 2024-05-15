On May 15, Russian troops shelled the Dnipro. The enemy attacked the infrastructure, and killed and wounded are being reported.

Russia attacked the Dnipro on May 15

The head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA , Serhiy Lysak, reported that the Russian attack damaged the infrastructure.

Also, according to the head of the RMA, previously, two people died.

There are wounded, their number, condition and other circumstances are being clarified, Lysak stated Share

The military was informed about a high-speed target in the direction of the Dnipro. Around 1:34 p.m., explosions rang out in Dnipro.

What is known about the Russian attack on Dnipro on April 19

On the night and morning of April 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones.

Air defence forces shot down 29 targets — two Kh-101/X-555 cruise missiles, 11 Kh-59/X-69 missiles and two Kh-22 missiles. Also, for the first time, the Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber was destroyed.

The Russian occupiers hit a residential building in Dnipro with a Kh-22 anti-ship missile.

In total, as a result of the Russian attack, three people were killed, 24 were injured. 12 people were rescued by units of the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, 51 people received help from psychologists. In total, 101 rescuers and 20 units of State Emergency Service equipment worked at the site of the missile strike.