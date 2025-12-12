On December 12, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Grigorov, reported that Russian invaders attacked a sports school in Shostka, Sumy Region, where children were training, with strike UAVs.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian authorities, including Oleg Hrygorov and President Zelensky, are actively working on a plan to end the war and withdraw Russian troops from occupied territories.
- The international community's attention is drawn to the targeted strike on a place where children were present, emphasizing the need for immediate action to protect civilians.
Russians continue to terrorize Ukrainian children
Oleg Hrygorov draws the attention of Ukrainians and the international community to the fact that this was a targeted strike on the place where the children were.
The Russian invaders sent two attack drones there at once.
According to the mayor, all minors, as well as coaches, were promptly evacuated to a safe place.
The head of the Sumy OVA officially confirmed that on December 12, Russian invaders carried out mortar shelling of the Seredino-Bud community of the region.
A 76-year-old local resident was injured as a result of the enemy attack and was urgently hospitalized.
What is important to understand is that recently, during a meeting with journalists, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, officially confirmed that the plan to end the war, which Kyiv is developing together with its allies, provides for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the small territories that they managed to occupy in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
