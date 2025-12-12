Russians attacked a sports school during children's training
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russians attacked a sports school during children's training

Sumy OVA
Russians continue to terrorize Ukrainian children
Читати українською

On December 12, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Grigorov, reported that Russian invaders attacked a sports school in Shostka, Sumy Region, where children were training, with strike UAVs.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian authorities, including Oleg Hrygorov and President Zelensky, are actively working on a plan to end the war and withdraw Russian troops from occupied territories.
  • The international community's attention is drawn to the targeted strike on a place where children were present, emphasizing the need for immediate action to protect civilians.

Russians continue to terrorize Ukrainian children

Oleg Hrygorov draws the attention of Ukrainians and the international community to the fact that this was a targeted strike on the place where the children were.

The Russian invaders sent two attack drones there at once.

According to the mayor, all minors, as well as coaches, were promptly evacuated to a safe place.

"Preliminarily, everyone is alive, there are no injured," Oleg Grigorov emphasized.

The head of the Sumy OVA officially confirmed that on December 12, Russian invaders carried out mortar shelling of the Seredino-Bud community of the region.

A 76-year-old local resident was injured as a result of the enemy attack and was urgently hospitalized.

What is important to understand is that recently, during a meeting with journalists, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, officially confirmed that the plan to end the war, which Kyiv is developing together with its allies, provides for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the small territories that they managed to occupy in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces blocked the Russian army in Kupyansk and cleared part of the city
What is known about the situation in Kupyansk?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSR and rebels hit two Russian ships at once
AFU Special Operations Forces
First details of the special operation of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces and the rebels
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU soldiers burned a Russian An-26 and two radar stations in Crimea
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New DIU operation in Crimea — first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?