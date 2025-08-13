Russians attacked Kherson and Donetsk regions — there are casualties
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russians attacked Kherson and Donetsk regions — there are casualties

State Emergency Service
There are victims in Kherson and Donetsk regions
Читати українською

On August 13, Russian invaders carried out a drone attack on a car and an ambulance in Kherson and Donetsk regions. Local authorities officially confirmed that there were civilian casualties and injuries.

Points of attention

  • Rescuers successfully unblocked the body of the deceased and transported the injured person to the hospital, while firefighters managed to extinguish the fire caused by the attack on the ambulance.
  • Another incident occurred in the Donetsk region where a Russian drone hit a car with three people, resulting in two men being pulled out by police and the third being rescued by emergency responders.

There are victims in Kherson and Donetsk regions

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports on the consequences of new Russian attacks.

Thus, it is indicated that in the Berislavskyi district an enemy drone hit a passenger car.

According to the latest reports, one person was killed and another civilian was injured.

Rescuers were able to unblock the body of the deceased and also urgently transported the injured person to the hospital.

Moreover, it is stated that the impact on the ambulance caused a fire, which was extinguished by firefighters.

In the Donetsk region, a Russian drone hit a car with three people in it. The car went into a ditch. Two men were pulled out by police, the third was unblocked by rescuers and handed over to medics, the rescuers said in a statement.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine strikes oil pumping station in Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new success of Ukrainian defense forces?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SBI annulled hundreds of MSEC decisions on granting disability to officials
State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
SBI reports on the results of its work
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Malyuk named Ukraine's most powerful force on the front
Malyuk acknowledged the impressive success of the Third Army Corps

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?