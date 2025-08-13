Russians attacked Kherson and Donetsk regions — there are casualties

On August 13, Russian invaders carried out a drone attack on a car and an ambulance in Kherson and Donetsk regions. Local authorities officially confirmed that there were civilian casualties and injuries.
There are victims in Kherson and Donetsk regions
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports on the consequences of new Russian attacks.
Thus, it is indicated that in the Berislavskyi district an enemy drone hit a passenger car.
According to the latest reports, one person was killed and another civilian was injured.
Rescuers were able to unblock the body of the deceased and also urgently transported the injured person to the hospital.
Moreover, it is stated that the impact on the ambulance caused a fire, which was extinguished by firefighters.
