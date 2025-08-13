Ukraine strikes oil pumping station in Russia
Ukraine strikes oil pumping station in Russia

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new success of Ukrainian defense forces?
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on the night of August 13, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck another strategic target of the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the new success of Ukrainian defense forces?

On the night of August 13, 2025, units of the missile forces and artillery, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a number of important objects of the Russian aggressor, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

The Unecha oil pumping station in the Bryansk region of Russia came under a new powerful blow from Ukrainian defenders.

What is important to understand is that it is an important element of providing support for the enemy's army.

As a result of the damage, a large-scale fire broke out in the area of the backup pumping station building.

In addition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received data on explosions in the area of the tank farm and the area where main and backup pumps are located.

"Unecha" provides oil transportation for two oil pipelines simultaneously. It has the capacity to pump 60 million tons of raw material annually.

More details on the implications of the new “cotton” will be announced later.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers, provide the invading army with fuel and lubricants, and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine. What's next... Glory to Ukraine! — the General Staff emphasizes.

