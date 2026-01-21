On the evening of January 21, drones attacked terminals at the port of the village of Khvylya, located in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.
- A drone attack on an oil terminal near Krasnodar led to casualties and a fire, causing concern among Russians.
- The Governor of the Krasnodar Territory blamed the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the attack on the port terminals in Khvylya.
Attack on oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai: there are casualties
The Governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratyev, stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked port terminals in the village of Khvylya, Temryuk District, Krasnodar Territory.
As a result, two port terminal employees died and several more people were injured.
There is currently a fire on the terminal premises — four tanks with petroleum products have caught fire.
