Russians complain about "bavovna" near Krasnodar — oil terminal on fire

On the evening of January 21, drones attacked terminals at the port of the village of Khvylya, located in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

Attack on oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai: there are casualties

The Governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratyev, stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked port terminals in the village of Khvylya, Temryuk District, Krasnodar Territory.

As a result, two port terminal employees died and several more people were injured.

There is currently a fire on the terminal premises — four tanks with petroleum products have caught fire.