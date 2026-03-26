Russians complain about drone attack on oil refinery in Leningrad region

The Leningrad region has come under massive drone attack. Most likely, the oil refinery in Kirish was attacked.

Drones attacked a refinery in the Leningrad region

In Kirishi, Leningrad Region, drones attacked the industrial zone of the Kirishi Oil Refinery — local authorities confirmed the incident. This is the governor of the region, Oleksandr Drozdenko.

"Kirishinefteorgsintez" (KINEF) is the largest oil refinery in the region and one of the largest in Russia. It produces gasoline, diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, and petrochemicals.

They also write online that in Vyborg, which is also in the Leningrad region, it was noisy due to the work of air defense.

Satellite images show a fire at the Kyrysh refinery.

Satellite image of the refinery

Raw materials for this refinery come from Siberia through Transneft, and the main shipment goes through the Port of Ust-Luga and the Port of Primorsk.