Russians complain about drone attack on oil refinery in Leningrad region
Category
Events
Publication date

Russians complain about drone attack on oil refinery in Leningrad region

a refinery
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Leningrad region has come under massive drone attack. Most likely, the oil refinery in Kirish was attacked.

Points of attention

  • The Kirish Oil Refinery in Leningrad Region was targeted in a large-scale drone attack, causing concerns among Russian authorities.
  • Satellite images show a fire at the Kyrysh refinery, prompting investigations into the possible causes of the incident.

Drones attacked a refinery in the Leningrad region

In Kirishi, Leningrad Region, drones attacked the industrial zone of the Kirishi Oil Refinery — local authorities confirmed the incident. This is the governor of the region, Oleksandr Drozdenko.

"Kirishinefteorgsintez" (KINEF) is the largest oil refinery in the region and one of the largest in Russia. It produces gasoline, diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, and petrochemicals.

They also write online that in Vyborg, which is also in the Leningrad region, it was noisy due to the work of air defense.

Satellite images show a fire at the Kyrysh refinery.

Satellite image of the refinery

Raw materials for this refinery come from Siberia through Transneft, and the main shipment goes through the Port of Ust-Luga and the Port of Primorsk.

In recent days, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, and Kirishi themselves have been lit up simultaneously — systematic work along one chain: oil → processing → export. They are cutting off the entire export artery of the Baltic, — experts write.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukraine strikes Afipsky refinery and chemical plant in Russia
“Bavovna” in Russia on March 14 — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff announced the defeat of the Saratov refinery
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine continues to attack Russian refineries
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff confirmed the damage to the oil terminal in Primorsk and the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim refinery
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?