The General Staff announced the defeat of the Saratov refinery

During the night of March 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked important facilities of the Russian invaders on and off the front lines. One of the first to be hit was the Saratov oil refinery.

Ukraine continues to attack Russian refineries

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, last night the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck powerful strikes on the facilities of the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about an enterprise that provides oil refining and the production of fuels and lubricants.

They are used for the needs of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.

Moreover, it is emphasized that the Saratov Refinery is one of the oldest oil refining enterprises in the aggressor country.

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that as of 2023, the processing volume was 4.8 million tons.

According to the latest data, the oil secondary processing unit and the RVS-10000 vertical tank were affected.

The consequences of the new strikes on Russian targets are currently being clarified.