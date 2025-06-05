Russians complain about noisy "bavovna" near Millerovo military airfield

In the Rostov region, on the night of June 5, drones attacked the Millerovo military airfield, according to local residents.

Night “bavovna” in the Rostov region: what is known

The acting governor of the Rostov region stated that the air defense forces and means of the aggressor country are repelling an air attack by a UAV in the Millerovo district.

Due to the fall of UAV debris in the Sulin farm, buildings in two yards on Dachna Street were damaged: in one house the roof was partially destroyed, in another the windows were broken, electrical wires were torn, a barn was destroyed, and a car was broken.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country reported that air defense forces destroyed 30 Ukrainian drones overnight.