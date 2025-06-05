In the Rostov region, on the night of June 5, drones attacked the Millerovo military airfield, according to local residents.
Points of attention
- The Millerovo military airfield in the Rostov region was attacked by Ukrainian drones, resulting in damage to buildings and property of local residents.
- The air defense forces successfully repelled the attack by 30 Ukrainian drones flying over various regions, including the Rostov region, Crimea, Belgorod, Moscow, and Kursk regions.
- The fallout of the drone attack led to substantial damage in the Sulin farm area, affecting multiple buildings and causing destruction to vehicles and electrical infrastructure.
Night “bavovna” in the Rostov region: what is known
The acting governor of the Rostov region stated that the air defense forces and means of the aggressor country are repelling an air attack by a UAV in the Millerovo district.
Due to the fall of UAV debris in the Sulin farm, buildings in two yards on Dachna Street were damaged: in one house the roof was partially destroyed, in another the windows were broken, electrical wires were torn, a barn was destroyed, and a car was broken.
The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country reported that air defense forces destroyed 30 Ukrainian drones overnight.
