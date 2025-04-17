Russians complain about repeated drone attacks — the territory of the missile brigade in Shuya is burning
bavovna
Source:  online.ua

On the night of April 17, drones attacked a Russian missile brigade located in Shuya, Ivanovo Oblast, for the second time. It was from this military unit that the Russians shelled Sumy on Palm Sunday, when more than 30 people died.

Points of attention

  • Repetition of drone attacks on the Russian missile brigade in Shuya raises concerns and highlights vulnerabilities in the military defenses.
  • The attack on the missile brigade could have significant consequences for military operations in the region and influence international politics.
  • Local authorities confirm the threat of UAV attacks, emphasizing the escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict.

Fire rages at missile facility in Shuya

A fire broke out in Shuya, Ivanovo Region, after a night attack, according to eyewitness footage.

Local residents report that the 112th Guards Missile Brigade has been attacked again.

Local authorities confirmed the threat of a UAV attack last night.

Earlier in the morning of April 16, drones had already attacked this brigade. ASTRA then geolocated two videos from the arrival point: one of them is located 170 meters from the location of the 112th Guards Missile Brigade (military unit 03333), the second is less than a kilometer from the military camp, at 6 General Belov Street. Also ASTRA

The 112th Guards Missile Brigade was accused by Ukraine of the April 13, 2025 strike on Sumy, which killed 35 people. The head of the GUR wrote that the 112th Missile Brigade and the 448th Missile Brigade struck Sumy with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

ASTRA geolocated video from the scene of the fire after the night attack in Shuya, Ivanovo region.

According to the analysis of the footage from eyewitnesses, the shooting is taking place near the garages on Kooperativna Street. This place is located directly behind the military unit — approximately 180 meters from the military camp of the 112th Guards Missile Brigade. It is impossible to determine from the footage which building is burning on the territory of the unit.

