Russians dropped a missile on a medical facility in Kharkiv — a man died
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
On July 25, the Russian army struck a medical facility in the Industrial District of Kharkiv with a guided bomb. According to the latest reports, at least one person was killed and six others were injured.

Points of attention

  • The victims are receiving necessary assistance, with reports of a 12-year-old girl experiencing stress-related issues due to the attack.
  • This incident highlights the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Russian forces targeting civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities.

Russians are again attacking Ukrainian medical facilities

Mayor Igor Terekhov, as well as the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, spoke about the situation in the city after the new enemy attack.

As the mayor notes, in the Industrial District, the CAB hit a medical facility building.

Nearby is another room for treating people... There is information about one person killed by enemy KAB, — emphasized Igor Terekhov.

In addition, it is specified that the Russian invaders launched a new attack on Kharkiv at around 11:30 a.m.

The mayor draws attention to the fact that 6 victims are currently known.

It was later also learned that a Russian bomb damaged a private house near the medical facility.

The head of the OVA, Oleg Synegubov, stated that, according to preliminary data, the enemy KAB hit the roof of the medical facility.

Among the victims is a 12-year-old girl who has an acute reaction to stress.

Photo: screenshot

