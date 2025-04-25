Russians dropped an air bomb on Donetsk region — there are casualties
Ukraine
Russians dropped an air bomb on Donetsk region — there are casualties

Russia intensifies terror in Donetsk region
Читати українською
Source:  Donetsk Regional State Administration

On the morning of April 25, the Russian army attacked a residential building in the village of Yarova in the Donetsk region with an aerial bomb, killing two civilians.

Points of attention

  • Fires broke out after the bombings, leading to additional damages to properties including a five-story building and cars.
  • The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has reported on the consequences of the recent Russian attack, highlighting the devastating impact on the local community.

Russia intensifies terror in Donetsk region

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on the consequences of the new Russian attack.

It began at 05:10. Russian invaders launched two air strikes on the village of Yarova, Lymansky community.

As a result of a direct hit on a residential building near their residence, a 61-year-old man and his 88-year-old father received injuries incompatible with life, the report says.

Later it became known that the enemy had attacked the settlement "FAB-250".

About ten residential buildings, a shop, and an outbuilding were hit by the Russian invaders.

The number of deaths in Pavlohrad has increased

According to the latest data, the death toll in Pavlohrad has risen to three, including one child. Another 8 people were injured.

The lives of 10 civilians were saved, including 2 children.

As a result of a second enemy strike, a rescuer was injured. Fires broke out: a five-story building and cars were on fire.

