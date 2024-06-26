Russians hit Odesa with ballistic missiles, no casualties reported

On the night of June 26, the Russian occupation forces once again struck the civilian infrastructure of the Odesa region.

The Russian army hit the infrastructure of Odesa with ballistic missiles

The air alert in Odesa lasted from 00:29 to 00:56. The Ukrainian Air Force warned about the threat of using ballistic weapons from Crimea and, later — about a high-speed target in the direction of Odesa.

The Russians used a ballistic missile to attack. In the industrial sector, an administrative building was damaged, Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa RMA, said.

According to the head of RMA , no people were injured.

The press service of Ukraine’s Southern Defence Forces confirmed the information.

The Russian army dropped an aerial bomb on Selydove

On June 26, the Russian military dropped an FAB-500 aerial bomb on the village of Selydove in the Donetsk region.

As a result of the attack of the Russian army, the administrative building of the State Emergency Service unit, six five-story and 37 private residential buildings, as well as a private car were damaged.

Russian troops do not stop their daily shelling of the Selydove community. On June 26, 2024, at approximately 04:10 a.m., Russian troops dropped a FAB-500 aerial bomb on the town of Selydove, the city's military administration reported.