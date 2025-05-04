Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region

Russian occupiers continue to attack Donetsk and Kherson regions daily. In the past 24 hours alone, three civilians have died as a result of enemy attacks.

Russia continues to terrorize Donetsk and Kherson regions

According to local authorities, all 3 deaths were in Donetsk region: 2 in Komar and 1 in Myrnograd.

Two more civilians in the region were injured.

In addition, it is indicated that 9 civilians were injured in the Kherson region as a result of enemy attacks.

What is important to understand is that the Russian invaders targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of the region's settlements.

The Russian army struck 2 high-rise buildings and 9 private houses.

Moreover, the Russian occupiers damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings, a garage, and private cars.

At least 11 people, including two children, were reported injured in a hostile attack in Kyiv.

Late in the evening of May 3, a series of explosions and fires broke out in Cherkasy amid the threat of enemy drones. No civilians were injured.