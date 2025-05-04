The AFU powerfully struck a command post of Russian soldiers near Bakhmut
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU powerfully struck a command post of Russian soldiers near Bakhmut

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front?
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dealt a devastating blow to the command post of the 6th motorized rifle division of the Russian army in the Bakhmut area in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • The 1166th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.
  • In total, 253 combat clashes occurred during May 3.

What is known about the new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front?

As reported by Ukrainian soldiers, the strike significantly reduced the ability of the invading Russian Federation forces to exercise control in the Pokrov direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that data on the losses of the Russian army are currently being clarified.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy's offensive actions and inflict significant losses on him. Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine! — emphasize the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, during May 3, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked 2 control points, five artillery pieces, one electronic warfare station, seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two UAV control points, and one enemy air defense system.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/04/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 956810 (+1340) people,

  • tanks — 10,758 (+11) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22403 (+24) units,

  • artillery systems — 27327 (+52) units,

  • MLRS — 1376 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1155 (+1) units,

  • aircraft — 372 (+2) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 34,860 (+163) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 47141 (+129) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Додати до обраного
