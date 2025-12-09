Russians killed two civilians in Sumy region
Russians killed two civilians in Sumy region

Russians kill civilians in Ukraine every day
On December 9, at least two civilians were killed and one person was injured in Russian drone attacks on the border of the Sumy region.

Points of attention

  • Incidents such as the attack on a 73-year-old man in Myropyl community and a drone strike in Krasnopil community highlight the brutality of Russian aggression in Ukraine.
  • The international community condemns these attacks on civilians as tensions remain high in the region.

Russians kill civilians in Ukraine every day

The latest details about the situation in the region were shared by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Hrygorov.

He officially confirmed that in the Myropyl community, a 73-year-old man became the new victim of the Russian invaders — the enemy targeted a civilian car.

In addition, it is noted that in the Krasnopil community, a Russian drone attacked another vehicle.

As a result of this airstrike, two people who were in the car at the time were injured.

The 61-year-old man died from his injuries, and the injured passenger was hospitalized.

